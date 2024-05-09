Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were on a babymoon to an undisclosed island. The couple landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Deepiks skipped the Met Gala as was with Ranveer and enjoyed her babymoon.

Netizens disappointed with Deepika Padukone

The couple was papped on Wednesday as they arrived in Mumbai.

Deepika, who is expecting her first child, wasn't keen on letting paps capture her post-vacation.

A video that has gone viral shows Deepika jokingly hitting the camera. As they made their way to the car, she was escorted by security and airport officials, paps/fans tried to capture them on camera. When Deepika saw it, she pushed it away and smiled. She then walked with Ranveer.

Netizens weren't too happy with the gesture and slammed her for the said behaviour.

A user commented, "She just smacked the phone out of a fan's hand, such shameful and terrible behaviour from Deepika. These are the fans who support you and are excited to see you and this is what she does. Disappointed in Deepika."

Another wrote, "Trying to hide the pregnancy and being rude to paparazzi (eye roll emoji)."

The third one said, "Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn't want it to be photographed?"

The fourth one said, "During pregnancy, it's her wish to get photographed or not."

A user argued that Deepika gently pushed away the camera in a lighter vein. "Don't worry guys she was just teasing him (teary-eyed laughter emoji)," they commented.

Deepika and Ranveer will be welcoming their first child in September.

On Wednesday, Ranveer attended the Tiffany & Co.'s store launch in Mumbai later in the day, where he showed off his diamond wedding ring gifted by Deepika.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding photos

Recently, Ranveer Singh archived all his posts dated before 2023 on Instagram. These posts also include the couple's wedding pictures, which made fans worry that all was not well between the couple. Ranveer at an event, flaunted his wedding ring.