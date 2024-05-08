Ace comedian Kapil Sharma returned with his show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Kapil and Sunil Grover also buried their hatches and let bygones be bygones as they came together after the fallout.

The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air at 8 PM every Saturday.

The Great Indian Kapil Show debuted on Netflix on March 30 and is hosted by Kapil Sharma. There have been five episodes since the premiere. He started the show with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor. He has since hosted Amar Singh Chamkila's cast, which includes Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also were prime guests on the show. The next guest was Aamir Khan and on Saturday Sunny and Bobby Deol graced the couch.

The shoot of the show wrapped up last week. It has been reported that the OTT season failed to impress the audiences. While a section of netizens argued that it was a finite show and they would come back with a bang with the second season.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh confirmed about the end of shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show. "Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode.

She added, "It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey, and we had some amazing times on the sets."

Let's take a look at how much each comedian charges for shoot!

Reportedly, Kapil is the highest-paid artist on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

As per a report by Zee Hindustan and quoted by DNA India, Kapil Sharma is charging over five crore per episode which means Rs 26 crore for five episodes.

Sunil Grover is charging Rs 25 lacs per episode. Archana Puran Singh is getting Rs 10 lacs per episode.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, two other cast members, receive Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh, respectively, for each episode, while Rajiv Thakur charges Rs. 6 lakh. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh reportedly receives Rs. 10 lakh every episode.

During the press conference, Sunil spoke about getting back with the team. He said It has been a delight to be part of this show. This is one place where work doesn't feel like work. I feel blessed... I am back home. We laugh all day and when we go to the stage we take that laughter there. We keep exploring new things. I am the happiest when we rehearse for a new episode. I don't think we ever have this much fun discussing jokes and laughing throughout the day."

The upcoming guests on the show will see the cast of Heeramandi on the Kapil Sharma show.