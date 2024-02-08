Congratulations are in order for soon-to-be parents Actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar The couple got married on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of their near and dear ones. On Thursday, it was reported that Yami is now five months pregnant and will embrace motherhood later this year.

Yami Gautam opens up about her pregnancy

On Thursday, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Article 370, Yami and Aditya shared the delightful news that 'baby is on its way'.

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral that show Aditya Dhar and Yami holding each other's hands. In one of the clips, Yami walks up the stage holding Aditya's hand.

While another clip shows, Aditya comforting Yami by giving her a pillow on the backrest as Yami was talking about the film.

Yami initially gracefully tried to hide her baby bump, but soon after Aditya announced Yami's pregnancy, the actor was seen gracefully holding her baby bump and posing for shutterbugs.

At the event, Yami was seen wearing a lovely white dress and a brown blazer.

Aditya, at the press conference, said: "My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby."

About motherhood

Yami Gautam said, "Plus the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I don't know what I would've done if Aditya wasn't by my side."

On working during pregnancy

Yami said that she could write a thesis on working while pregnant.

She said, "We took a lot of precautions. It wasn't the time to tell everybody and was kept a secret while shooting. But luckily, I had only the talkie portions left to shoot. But I thank the doctors who monitored me secretly."

Talking about performing her own action sequences, she said, "Most of the training and stunts were done (by the time I was pregnant). You want to be careful. It's surreal my baby was a part of this (film), it was always two of us putting in the hard work. I was also inspired by my mother; I've seen her work through pregnancy. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for."

About the film Article 370

Yami discusses the role of an NIA officer fighting for Kashmir in Article 370. The film will be released on February 23. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

The film is being produced by Aditya Dhar, who has directed Uri: The Surgical Strike and won a National Film Award for Best Director for the same.