Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The actress announced her pregnancy on June 6, 2023. And is currently enjoying her life to the fullest.

On Saturday, the actress was spotted at the airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. The actress was all smiles while greeting the paparazzi. However, the actress had a different glow this time. Her face was all beamed and lit up with happiness and the pregnancy glow on her face as she flaunted her baby bump took all the attention.

This is the first time where she made a public appearance by flaunting her baby bump. She also gave a sweet goodbye kiss to her husband Fahad Ahmad before heading towards the airport.

Swara carasses her baby bump

On Wednesday, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself in a floral outfit, sitting comfortably on a couch, flaunting her baby bump. The actress pouted adorably for the picture. She also added an evil eye sticker and another one that read 'Baby on board!'

The actress looks stunning in a black bodycon one-piece as she caressed her baby bump.

The actress surprised everyone when she announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad in March. For the unversed, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had a court marriage on January 6 this year. In March, the couple got married. She had shared the news on her social media accounts and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours!"

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

Fahad Ahmad is is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.