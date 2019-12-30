Sai Dharma Tej's (SDT) Prathi Roju Pandage (PRP) continued its dream collection at the box office in its second weekend. The film has earned 138.88 percent of its global distributors' investment in 10-day.

Prathi Roju Pandage started on a good note and collected around Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. In seven days, the movie entered the profit zone, by earning Rs 21.24 crore to its distributors, who have reportedly invested Rs 18 crore on the global theatrical rights of the film.

Prathi Roju Pandage clashed with new releases Iddari Lokam Okate, Mathu Vadalara, Good Newwz and Software Sudheer, which reduced its screen count to some extent. The people in the film industry were curious to see whether the Sai Dharma Tej starrer would be able to continue its dream run in its second weekend or stoops down before the new movies.

Prathi Roju Pandage collection in second weekend

The Maruthi-directed comedy-drama has been successful in remaining rock-steady at the ticket counters across the globe. His brand of humour has won the family audiences, who were seen flocking the theatres screening Prathi Roju Pandage. This craze helped the movie brave the waves of the new releases. In fact, it has fared better than the new films in some regions including the USA.

Prathi Roju Pandage is estimated to have collected approximate Rs 5 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Its 10-day collection stands at Rs 45 crore gross in the global market. It has become highest-grossing film for Maruthi and Sai Dharam Tej. The movie has earned Rs 25 crore to its distributors, who have got a profit share of Rs 7 crore, which 38.88 percent of their investment.

Prathi Roju Pandage - 10 days total worldwide earnings

Here are its area-wise earnings of Prathi Roju Pandage and its theatrical rights' prices. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual numbers. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Area Rights Earnings Nizam 5.50 9.12 Ceded 2.80 2.61 Vizag 2.00 3.17 G East 1.30 1.50 G West 1.10 1.15 Krishna 1.20 1.55 Guntur 1.45 1.48 Nellore 0.65 0.66 AP/TS Total 16.00 21.24 ROI $ overseas 2.00 3.76 Global total 18.00 25.00

There is no doubt in Prathi Roju Pandage becoming a blockbuster, as it will have a free run till Sankranti. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "Good 2nd Weekend for #PratiRojuPandaage which won over the family audience. It is likely to emerge as a Blockbuster with no Noted Releases before Sankranthi Season."