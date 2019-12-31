Prateek Kuhad Karwaan songs
Singer Prateek Kuhad's year 2019 is definitely ending on a memorable note after former President of United States of America, Barack Obama, listed one of his songs - Cold/Mess - in his favourite music list of 2019.

Obama, as a part of his yearly ritual, shared on social media platforms he songs and the artists whose songs he liked the most in 2019.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," the former President wrote. 

Kuhad was ecstatic after seeing his name on the list and wrote, "This just happened and I don't think I'll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe I didn't think 2019 could've gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."

Jim Sarbh, Bollywood actor who featured in the music video of the song, also congratulated Kuhad. "Credit where credit is due: @prateekkuhad and also... perhaps.... @gai_dar @zyhssn."

Cold/Mess was a major hit amongst the audience. 