Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam has finally hit the theatres on September 20 and the responses from critics and audience has been pouring on social media.

Directed by Deva Katta, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. Prassthanam is the journey of each character and the choices they make, in a world of power, greed, love and human fallacies.

The story is set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow. Deeply layered, it deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

And before you decide on watching Prassthanam, stay tuned to IBTimes for critics reviews which will be updated soon.