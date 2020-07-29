Director Prashanth Neel has unveiled the first look of the character Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 on Sanjay Dutt's birthday. The much-awaited poster has thrilled the fans and is going viral on social media.

Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to wish Sanjay Dutt on his birthday. The director tweeted his first look and wrote, "'ADHEERA' - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings⚔ FireHappy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon. #AdheeraFirstLook @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi."

Sanjay Dutt shares poster

Sanjay Dutt also shared the poster and wrote, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook"

Farhan Akhtar, who is presenting the Hindi version of KGF 2 with Ritesh Sidhwani, took to Twitter to share the poster and wish Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker wrote, "Here's wishing you a happy birthday bro @duttsanjay and here's sharing your first look as 'Adheera' from #KGFChapter2."

The first look of Adheera has been received very well by the audience, critics and celebs. The poster has not only impressed them but also raised the bar of their expectations and curiosity about KGF 2. Netizens are wishing Sanjay Dutt and heaping praises upon his deadly look.

Raj Bansal tweeted, "Deadly Dutt in a deadly look #KGF2 #SanjayDutt Can't wait."

Film critic Akshaye Rathi wrote, "A look that does complete justice to @duttsanjay's larger than life personality! Can't wait for him to roar as #Adheera when #KGFchapter2 releases in cinemas all over the country! And here's wishing him a very happy birthday! @TheNameIsYash @excelmovies #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt

Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Just wowww.. #Adheera #KGFChapter2."

A thrilled filmgoer wrote on Twittter, "#Adheera is a monstrous idea. #KGF2 keeps on raising the ante with every announcement and even every poster. #BrutalityUnveiled Birthday wishes to @duttsanjay."

KGF: Chapter 1 ended with Rocky (Yash) killing his rival Garuda, who controlled the gold mines of Kolar with slavery and savagery. With a turn of events, Adheera had promised that he won't try to take over the gold mines as long as Garuda was alive. In the second part of KGF, we will see Adheera and Rocky engaging in a power struggle over the gold mines- as it hints, brutally.

KGF2 is a multilingual venture- to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It is directed by Prashant Neel and Produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Mounted on a large scale, KGF 2 has the stellar cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst the others. The social media is abuzz as the fans are loving Adheera's look.