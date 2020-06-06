Within a short span of time, director Prashanth Neel of KGF film has shot to fame. The super success of the film has raised expectations of the director and he is currently busy with the second chapter of KGF.

After Prashanth has always expressed his desire to work with Jr NTR, their project almost became official and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Soon, speculations started that Mahesh Babu and Prashanth will also team under Mahesh's home banner GMB Entertainments.

The latest rumours making rounds are Prashanth Neel is now in talks with Prabhas for a pan Indian action drama. Yes. You have read it right and as per sources, the duo met each other to discuss this and the discussion went for an hour, and that the Baahubali actor has given a nod and showed interest in teaming up with Prashanth.

Sources claim that DVV Danayya, the producer who is bankrolling Rajamouli's RRR has given an advance to Prashanth Neel on a non-returnable basis. "Jr NTR and Prashanth's movie is said to be produced by Mythri Movies Makers. So the next immediate film that Prashanth will make, all the rights will go to Dannayya only.

For this project to happen, it will take a long time and by then, a few of the A-list actors are said to be free from their ongoing projects, and one of them will be zeroed in for this film," said a reliable source.

Prabhas is currently busy with #Prabhas20, which is said to be titled Radhe Shyam. After this film, he will team up with Nag Ashwin and keeping the delay in mind, this film will be released only after two years.

"Other than Nag Ashwin's, Prabhas has not signed for any other film. I don't think he will sign any immediately. Three years from now, we don't know what his decision would be. But yes, a pan Indian film with Prashanth Neel, who would say no?" said a source close to the actor. Pan Indian projects are nothing new to Prabhas now and we are sure something big is underway.