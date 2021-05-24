Prashanth Neel had recently announced the news of directing Junior NTR in his next film. He will be collaborating with the actor for his 31st project. Now, the director's remuneration for the mega-budget flick is revealed.

Last year around the same time, there were reports of Prashanth Neel getting an advance from Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of the film, presently referred to as NTR 31. It was said that the Kannada filmmaker had got Rs 2 crore as the first installment.

Now, his full salary for NTR 31 has been revealed. If we go by the reports, Neel is getting Rs 10 crore remuneration! It is a very huge pay-check for a Sandalwood director considering the fact that the heroes too would not get so much remuneration to act in a film.

Moreover, he has now become the highest-paid Kannada filmmaker.

Neel's Announcement

Prashanth Neel had formally announced the news of directing Junior NTR on Twitter. "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother Dizzy symbol Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial . #HappyBirthdayNTR. [sic]" he tweeted.

His tweet clearly indicates that NTR 31 will be an action entertainer. It does not come as a surprise as all his movies were made in this genre.

Prashanth Neel: KGF: Chapter 2 has been delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Originally, it was scheduled for release in October 2020. It was pushed to July 2021. But now again, it is likely to be postponed for the same reasons.

His next film is Salaar with Prabhas. The movie was launched earlier this year and scheduled for release in April 2022.