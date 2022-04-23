Election strategist Prashant Kishor has proposed the "Reincarnation of Congress" plan to win in 2024 against the ruling party BJP with more than 350 seats but bereft of Gandhis at the helm and reorganising the entire party in view of new political reality.

In a key presentation to the Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Kishor has in his theme called "Reincarnation of Congress" said "Preserving the soul, Creating a new body" shoul be the ideal agenda for Congress.

Taking inspiration from symbols of Nataraja namely Creation, Protection, Liberation, Destruction, Concealment and Connect, the plan seeks to create a new Congress that is the political platform of choice for the masses.

Destroy the sense of entitlement or family inheritance, lack of accountability and sycophancy, he said in his radical presentation for the century-old political party.

It notes that perhaps for the first time, the Congress leadership does not appear fully aligned in terms of goals, strategy, method, approach, tactics and the way forward; leading to a complete lack of cohesion, at times confusion and stalemate.

Prashant Kishor's Blueprint to Congress Party in 2024 Elections There is a need for a non-Gandhi Working President/Vice President. Seeks a Congress Plus alliance structure with a national character but having 5-6 partners. The Congress should contest 75-80 per cent of the Lok Sabha. Seat-sharing should be done with regional alliances like NCP, DMK, JMM, YSR Congress and TMC. Restructuring organisation to engage 15,000 grassroots leaders and active 1 crore foot soldiers across India. "India Deserves Better" should be the theme to fight BJP.

There is a need for a non-Gandhi Working President/Vice President who can effectively work on the ground as per direction of Congress leadership, it suggests and advocates a Congress Plus alliance structure with a national character but having 5-6 partners.

The Congress should contest 75-80 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats with a few regional alliances like NCP, DMK, JMM, YSR Congress and TMC.

On beefing up the organisational structure, Kishor has called to identify and meaningfully engage 15,000 grassroots leaders and activate 1 crore foot soldiers across India.

"India Deserves Better" is the theme to build a unified platform to provide strategic support and resources to non-political influencers and mount a sustained campaign against BJP.

(With inputs from IANS)