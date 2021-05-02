In a surprising statement made on news channel NDTV, political strategist Prashant Kishor, iPac chief, said he will be quitting the space of political campaigning and let others in the organisation take over.

Prashant Kishor, who stated on Twitter prior to West Bengal elections that he would quit the domain of electoral startegy if BJP crosses 100 seats' win in the state. On Sunday, when the results were streaming live the victorious tirade of Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee, proving his point, the strategist took a U-turn and said he would, anyway, quit this "space".

In Dec. 2020, he had put out a challenge on Twitter satting, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal," he tweeted, and vowed to "quit this space" if proven wrong. "PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" he added.