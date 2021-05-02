In a surprising statement made on news channel NDTV, political strategist Prashant Kishor, iPac chief, said he will be quitting the space of political campaigning and let others in the organisation take over.
Prashant Kishor, who stated on Twitter prior to West Bengal elections that he would quit the domain of electoral startegy if BJP crosses 100 seats' win in the state. On Sunday, when the results were streaming live the victorious tirade of Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee, proving his point, the strategist took a U-turn and said he would, anyway, quit this "space".
In Dec. 2020, he had put out a challenge on Twitter satting, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal," he tweeted, and vowed to "quit this space" if proven wrong. "PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" he added.
Kishor's tweet comes at a time when BJP reinforced its presence in West Bengal after a huge win in the Lok Sabha seats. Soon, BJP weaned away TMC heavyweights such as Suvendu Adhikari among others.
Kishor's strategy
Prashant Kishor, whose Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) was a strategy planner for several campaigns that led to significant victories in the last one decade, worked with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections and helped the party to victory.
I-PAC, best known for bringing Narendra Modi and the BJP to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and several regional parties in the state assembly elections later, had been picked by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to turn around the aggressive electoral fight unleashed by BJP recently in the state.
As always, Kishor focused on positive issues like buses that have been arranged for migrants, countering "misleading gossip", and resumption of electricity service post-Cyclone Amphan to highlight the state government's achievements in the state. Same was his strategy in Delhi Assembly elections or AP assemly elections.