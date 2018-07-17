Mysskin has created a controversy at the audio launch function of Peranbu. While praising Mammootty, he casually stated that he would have "raped" the actor if he was a girl and his complementing words to the Mollywood superstar have come under attack.

Speaking at the music release function of the Tamil film, Mysskin heaped praises on Mammootty and claimed that even Tamil actors, if cast in Mammukka's role, would not have done justice.

"You can keep watching Mammootty sir throughout this film. If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, I'd have raped him actually. Such a fabulous acting," The News Minute quotes him as saying.

His "rape" comment has been slammed by many that include his good friend and actor Prasanna. On Twitter, he wrote, "Mysskin is a friend of mine. Yet am disgusted and ashamed of his comments on women and Tamil actors. Can only feel pity for the people who laughed for it. [sic]"

"It is not about anyone making an issue out of it here. But people shud maintain decency," he added.

In a country where rape is the most common crime against women, his casual comment angered netizens. People are of the opinion that being a visionary filmmaker he should have used his words carefully although he did not use those words with a bad intention.

Coming to Peranbu, it is a bilingual movie simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam. Directed by Ram, the movie has Anjali playing the female lead. Samuthirakani, Siddique, Aruldoss, Livingston and others in the cast.