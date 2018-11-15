Senior journalist Prannoy Roy will come out with a book early next year which seeks to demystify the general elections and answer critical questions on electoral politics.

The yet-to-be-titled book is based on psephology, original research and undisclosed facts. It will talk about the entire span of India's electoral history - from the first elections in 1952 till today.

Co-authored by Dorab Sopariwala, the book will also give pointers to look out for as far as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are concerned.

Commenting on his venture, Roy says, "In a few months, we are going to face the big Lok Sabha elections. Nothing is more exciting than elections and nowhere in the world are elections more exciting than in India.

"So we decided to write a book about the Indian elections what they mean to everybody, how they are different and what the underlying trends and forces are that determine their outcome."

According to Milee Ashwarya, editor-in-chief (business and commercial) of publishers Penguin Random House India, this will be an "authoritative, well-researched and a must-have book for the 2019 general elections and beyond".

Swati Chopra, senior commissioning editor at Penguin Random House India, says as the country "gears up for the mammoth electoral battle of 2019, I cannot think of anyone better suited to provide context, analysis and insights into the greatest electoral exercise on earth, in the world's largest democracy, than this book's authors".

-PTI