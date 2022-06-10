Multilingual actress Pranitha Subhash has been blessed with a baby girl. She has announced the news of welcoming a new member to her family on her Facebook page.

"The last few days have been surreal ... ever since our baby girl was born.. ❤️ I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally.

Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can't wait to share my birth story with you all, [sic]" she wrote and shared the first photos.

Pranitha married her long-time friend and businessman Nitin Raj in May 2021. Amid the lockdown restrictions, they tied the knot in the outskirts of Bengaluru.