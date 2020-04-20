Prakash Raj has been doing his bit to the people affected due to the lockdown imposed across the country over Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the actress has claimed that he would taken a loan in order to help the people in need.

"My financial resources depleting .. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out . BECAUSE I KNOW ....I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN.. IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. .. #JustAsking Folded handsLet's fight this together.. let's give back to life ..a #prakashrajfoundation initiative, [sic]" he tweeted.

His generous act has won the hearts of his fans as he becomes a role model for them. In fact, the critics, who question him over his political stands, has appreciated his genuine efforts.

Through his foundation, Prakash Raj has helped over 1000 families and have given place to stay in his farm house for 30 families. "#lockdown extends... #prakashrajfoundation has reached out to more than thousand families..now we have 30 stranded fellow citizens in my farm .. will continue to look after them Folded handsFolded hands please co operate with the government.. stay home stay safe .. a moment for you from my farm. [sic]"

Notably, Prakash Raj's initiative has helped the families of manual scavenger families. "LIGHT a LAMP in a HELPLESS HOME #Covid19India #kuchkarona .empowering 25 manual scavenger families through #thamatecenter Karnataka., Folded hands #JustAsking donate directly or take up a family near you . a #prakashrajfoundation initiative.. let's celebrate humanity..let's fight together, [sic]" he tweeted a few weeks ago.

The versataile actor, who is known a critic of BJP and Narendra Modi, has been staying at his farm with his family ever since the lock down. He has paid the salaries of their employees and sent them to their respective homes.