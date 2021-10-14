After a high-tension drama around the presidential elections of Telugu Film Industry's welfare association MAA, Manchu Vishnu Vardhan won the polls. He even signed his office after seeking blessings from all.

But, actor Prakash Raj and his panel members who suspect that the votes were tampered with, resigned from their respective positions earlier. Many actors from Prakash Raj's panel alleged Manchu Mohan Babu for abusing them verbally.

Manchu Mohan Babu and actor Naresh harass the actors during MAA elections

Actor Tanish, Senior actors Benerjee, Uttej, Prabhakar, Sameer, and others expressed their unhappiness over Mohan Babu's treatment. Benerjee even broke down during the press meet conducted by his panel members. "I was verbally abused by Mohan Babu. If Vishnu wasn't around, Mohan Babu would get physical", Benerjee said.

Other actors also expressed that they were treated badly during the elections. During a conversation, the polling officer admitted that the electoral boxes were taken home, which was against the elections. Prakash Raj took to his social media to seek justice regarding what had happened at the MAA polling station on the day of voting.

There are reports regarding actor Naresh's verbal abuse and harassment before and after MAA elections. Prakash Raj was also called an 'outsider' who needs to be defeated in the elections, by Manchu Vishnu and his panel members.

Prakash Raj's letter reads: