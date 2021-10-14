After a high-tension drama around the presidential elections of Telugu Film Industry's welfare association MAA, Manchu Vishnu Vardhan won the polls. He even signed his office after seeking blessings from all.
But, actor Prakash Raj and his panel members who suspect that the votes were tampered with, resigned from their respective positions earlier. Many actors from Prakash Raj's panel alleged Manchu Mohan Babu for abusing them verbally.
Manchu Mohan Babu and actor Naresh harass the actors during MAA elections
Actor Tanish, Senior actors Benerjee, Uttej, Prabhakar, Sameer, and others expressed their unhappiness over Mohan Babu's treatment. Benerjee even broke down during the press meet conducted by his panel members. "I was verbally abused by Mohan Babu. If Vishnu wasn't around, Mohan Babu would get physical", Benerjee said.
Other actors also expressed that they were treated badly during the elections. During a conversation, the polling officer admitted that the electoral boxes were taken home, which was against the elections. Prakash Raj took to his social media to seek justice regarding what had happened at the MAA polling station on the day of voting.
There are reports regarding actor Naresh's verbal abuse and harassment before and after MAA elections. Prakash Raj was also called an 'outsider' who needs to be defeated in the elections, by Manchu Vishnu and his panel members.
Prakash Raj's letter reads:
Dear Krishnamohan Garu, You were witnesses to many unfortunate events that happened just concluded MAA elections. The tempers were high and we saw unruly, anti-social behavior of DRC member Sri Mohan Babu and ex-president Sri Naresh. They abused, threatened and physically attacked members of MAA.
I assume you used your discretionary powers to allow them and their henchmen in the polling arena.
Some of the visuals were leaked to the media and it had a field day. MAA elections and later incidents made us laughing stock in the eyes of the public. There is disgust about behaviors or some known faces. Even MAA members wanted to know the truth about these reports.
During your briefings- you talked about the CC cameras usage during the polling. I am sure they recorded everything. So, I request you to give us CCTV footage. It is our democratic right to get all the relevant information related to polls. As a polling officer, it is your duty to preserve all the records at least for three months.
Numerous Supreme Court judgments also mandated the polling officers to preserve the records. So, I request you to give us CC footage earliest possible. Unless you act immediately- I fear the footage will be deleted or tampered with. Please acknowledge the letter- Thanks & Regards- Prakash Raj.
