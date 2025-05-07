Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film Abir Gulal, co-starring Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, was originally scheduled to release on May 9. However, following the horrifying and gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, the film's release has been banned in India.

Government sources and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have confirmed that the film will not be allowed for release. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists.

All promotional content related to Abir Gulal has been removed from platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. However, no official statement has been issued by the film's team.

Not just India, the film will also not be released in Pakistan.

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken views on current affairs, commented on the ban in an interview with The Lallantop. "I'm not in favour of banning any film, whether it's right-wing or propaganda. Let the people decide. They have the right. You can't ban films unless it's pornography or related to child abuse. But a thought process? Why? Let them release it," he said.

He further added, "Today, anyone can claim they're hurt. 'I'll cut Deepika Padukone's nose!' 'I'll behead her!'—and for what? Shah Rukh Khan... just because of a color? 'Besharam Rang'... they can create a hue and cry over anything they want, and the current powers are allowing this to happen to instill fear in society."

Meanwhile, the production house behind Abir Gulal has removed all images and videos from promotional events featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, in response to the ban and growing backlash against Pakistani artists in India.

Abir Gulal is a romantic drama directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal.