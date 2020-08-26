Prakash Raj has been apparently roped in to play a role in Rocking Star Yash's upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. The versatile actor has shared the pictures from the sets which clearly indicate that he is part of the multilingual movie.

"Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK..[sic]" he tweeted along with the photos from the sets. Prashanth Neel is seen explaining something to Prakash Raj in the photos.

The fans have welcomed the development, but wondering whether he is replacing Anant Nag, who played the role of a narrator in the first part, in KGF 2. His avatar strongly reminds the viewers of Nag's role in the first part.

A few months ago, there were rumours of Ananth Nag walking out of KGF 2. According to the reports, Prashanth Neel has made changes to the role played by Nag and the senior Kannada actor was not happy with it. Hence, the latter has decided to stay out of Yash's multilingual movie.

Ananth Nag had a powerful character in the movie although he had very small screen time in KGF 1. His performance had garnered rave reviews from the audience.

A surprise on the cards?

Well, the fans have a belief that the makers might be trying to surprise the audience by not giving clarification on the development.

The shooting of KGF 2 commenced recently and the team has about 20 days of shooting left. Malavika Avinash has also joined the shoot on Wednesday, 26 August. "After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!! [sic]" she tweeted.