Ananth Nag, who was seen in the role of a journalist and story narrator in KGF: Chapter 1, is rumoured to be out of the second part. The veteran actor had creative differences with director Prashanth Neel, following which he decided to leave the project.

Ananth Nag Walks out?

According to the reports, Prashanth Neel has made changes to the role played by Ananth Nag and the senior Kannada actor was not happy with it. Hence, the latter has decided to stay out of the multilingual movie.

A New Actor to Replace Ananth Nag?

Now, there is a buzz doing rounds that another actor might replace Ananth Nag in KGF 2. Nonetheless, the makers are yet to speak about the development.

Ananth Nag had a powerful character in the movie although he had very small screen time in KGF 1. His performance had garnered rave reviews from the audience. It has to be seen how the fans react to the latest rumours turns out to be true.

Speaking with the IBTIMES, Yash had earlier praised Ananth Nag and how he had pleaded him to dub his voice for the Hindi version as well. "We wanted him to lend his voice for the role. I took the responsibility of convincing him. Sir told me that decades ago he had dubbed and was little hesitant, but in the end, he agreed," the Rocking Star had claimed.

Ananth Nag had praised the entire team for thinking big and taking the standards of the film making in Sandalwood to the next level.

Coming back to KGF 2, the film unit is busy shooting crucial portion of the movie in Hyderabad.