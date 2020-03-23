Prakash Raj has set an example by doing his bit to the people whose family depend on their wages. The versatile actor, who is known as a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given paid leaves for his employees.

Prakash Raj Generously Contribute

"#janathacurfew ...looked into my reserve funds. Paid advance salaries to empower all my farm ..house .. film production .foundation and Personel staff up to month of May... finalised a way to give at least half salaries to daily wage workers of my three films stopped due to social distancing ..[sic]" he tweeted.

However, the 54-year old has assured of contributing further. Prakash Raj says, "I'm not done yet.. will continue to do mre with What I can afford.. request each one of you who can affors to help needy around you... time to give back to life.. time to stand by one another. [sic]"

Daily Wagers Affected

India is battling Coronavirus or Covid-19 like many other countries and the governments have asked the companies to ask its empolyees to work from home. However, the major problem is for the workers, whose lives run on their daily wages.

With many states going for lockdowns to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, the lives of daily-wage workers are in trouble. So, this gesture will encourage many companies and society to do their bits for the people around them.

Meanwhile, the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) has requested the people from the Kollywood to do their bit for the daily-wage workers of film industry. Responding to their call, actor Suriya and Sivakumar's family has donated Rs 10 lakh for the union.