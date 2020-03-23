The deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 14,000 people and infected over 3 lakh across the world but people are still in want of its cure. So far, no country has found success in developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and there is an urgent need to find a treatment. The WHO has said that a vaccine for coronavirus could take one or two years as it requires extensive tests and trials before bringing it into the market. However, several countries are using alternative medicines for COVID-19 treatment.

While China is using a combination of anti-HIV drugs, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine, a Malaria medicine, for the treatment of COVID-19 infection in high-risk cases.

According to news agency ANI, the ICMR-led National Task Force for the COVID-19 pandemic has said that hydroxychloroquine can be used for the treatment of coronavirus infection in high-risk cases. Hydroxychloroquine, a medication used for the prevention and treatment of certain types of malaria, was also suggested by US President Donald Trump.