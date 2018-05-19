Singer Pragathi Guruprasad has clarified rumours which claimed that she was dating actor Ashok Selvan and will tie the knot soon. She has expressed her disappointment over the media spreading baseless rumours about her relationship with the actor.

Pragathi stated that she is too young to get married and indicated that her current focus is towards her career. "I would like to set the records straight that I am not in a relationship or getting married. I am currently twenty-years-old, career-focused, and a college student - not in a place of my life where I'm even close to getting married. I also pride myself with my strong bond with my fans, who would absolutely be aware if I was in a serious relationship [sic]," she wrote on Facebook.

She added, "This story started off as a misguided tabloid article that read too deep into one of my close friendships. I thought this was funny at first, but after more legitimate news sources started to pick up this story, I became disappointed. I am disappointed that the media has been spreading false information about me. I am disappointed that instead of covering Ashok's or my creative successes, the media has chosen to perpetuate a fake narrative about our personal lives. [sic]"

The singer ended, "I've always enjoyed having a strong relationship with the media. Giving interviews and chatting with journalists has brought me joy for many years, and to see those same outlets release "news" without any basis was, to say the least, disappointing. Thank you to my amazing fans for sticking through with me for all these years. I don't know what I ever did to deserve your constant love and support. [sic]"

Pragathi Guruprasad came to the limelight after finishing as the runner-up in Super Singer Junior season 3. Since then, she has worked with music director Anirudh Ravichander, GV Prakash Kumar and a few others.

On the other hand, Ashok Selvan started his career with Ajith's Billa 2 and has worked in movies like Pizza 2: Villa and Orange Mittai.