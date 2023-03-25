Fans and fraternity on Friday woke up to bitter-sad news of maverick director Pradeep Sarkar's demise. The news of the sudden passing away of the director shook many. Pradeep Sarkar has directed films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafange Parinde, Mardaani, and Helicopter to name a few. As per reports, Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. He was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night but could not be saved.

Celebrities and fans took to social media and paid heartfelt condolences

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to pay tribute to the filmmaker. Actors Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee also shared their condolences. "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada ," Devgn wrote. Hansal Mehta shared, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a statement on Twitter. It read, "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed for his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4 pm for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him."

Lost another gem of a person. Pradeep Da was a truly creative person which reflected in his art as well his behaviour. You will live in our hearts with your art.

ओम शांति। pic.twitter.com/oPOl90dnGU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 24, 2023

His last rites were held in Mumbai on Friday evening

From Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gajraj Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sakshi Tanwar among other celebrities arrived to pay their respects.

In October 2022, Kangana Ranaut announced that she would be playing the lead role in his upcoming film Noti Binodini. She took to Twitter and shared a video of the 'last meal' she had with the maverick director.

Rani Mukerji bereaved

Meanwhile, speaking to the PTI news agency, Rani Mukerji, who has worked with Pradeep Sarkar on Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani recalled that it was just a few days ago when Sarkar had called to congratulate her latest movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. "I'm very very shocked by the news of Dada's passing away. I, in fact, spoke to him just the other day when I had gone to Amritsar, to the Golden Temple where he had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him."

Devastated to learn of Pradeep Sarkar Sir's untimely demise. A master of his craft, his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Pradeep Sir, you will be missed ???️ pic.twitter.com/XSnBcsRi8p — Aarya Babbar (@AaryaBabbar222) March 24, 2023

Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta#lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace ?? @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/TDxUOP2quG — Nitu Chandra Srivastava (@nituchandra) March 24, 2023