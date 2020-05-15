Prabhas has attained an international fandom and following because his thunderous performance in the two-part epic Baahubaali was one of the most electrifying ones. Undoubtedly, his presence in the film was earth-shattering and caused quite the tremors among the audience and the Indian film Industry.

Owing to worldwide success, now there is even a cartoon based on Prabhas's film Baahubali where the series features new, never before revealed stories about the characters from the film including Prince Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattappa, and Sivagami, as well as dozens of new characters.

Prabhas' character in Baahubali was such a big super hit that there have been t-shirts, laptop covers, phone covers, mugs, and various other items being purchased by the audience and fans alike in the stores. Prabhas's Baahubali also has a game based on the characters of the film. His characters are just so absorbing that there is a demand among the audience for the merchandise to be sold in stores.

Even in Saaho, the actor's performance was very impactful so much so that it lead to a release of a game based on the movies. In the jaw-dropping action-packed game, fans can actually play as Prabhas from Saaho cruising through the city and taking down enemies with an arsenal of weapons and a power-packed Jetpack.

The actor has surely created a humongous fandom of his own which is not only constrained to India but it also extends worldwide. He has etched his name on the stone as someone who will be remembered forever and has marked his presence worldwide with his powerful performances

Prabhas has not only achieved fame and admiration in India but has received enormous commendation throughout the world. Prabhas's performances are so compelling that they have led to a demand for his films to be converted into games or an animated series for the audience to enjoy. It seems like the audience just cannot get enough of him!