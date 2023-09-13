There is no doubt Prashanth Neel's Salaar is one of the most hyped movies of 2023. And the hype doubled after the release of its teaser. However, the latest buzz is that the film, which was scheduled to release on September 28, has been postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced. The makers released a statement apologising for the delay in the release. They also revealed that the delay was due to post-production work.

In an elaborate tweet, the makers revealed, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey." According to grapevine, director Prashanth is not happy with the CG works and has asked to redo a few parts that have caused the delay. Though the new release date is not announced yet we hear that the makers are eying a Diwali or Sankranti release.

Post the KGF-mania, director Prashanth is back with yet another gangster saga. The film also stars Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan in key roles and there is a buzz that Prabhas will make a dual appearance in two different eras. The non-theatrical rights (which include audio, satellite and digital) have been sold for a whopping 350 Cr.