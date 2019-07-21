The makers of Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor have postponed its release date by a week after the release of Prabhas' Saaho delayed by weeks. This change has been made to avoid a clash between two.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses of the Hindi film industry and she is three big ticket projects like Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer in her kitty. Among the three, Saaho happens to be the most hyped film and there are several reasons for it. Firstly, the actress is making debut in the southern industry with this film. Secondly, it marks Prabhas' comeback to big screens two years after the release of Baahubali 2.

Among the three films, Saaho was scheduled for release first. It was slated to hit the screens on August 15. but the movie was postponed by 15 days, due to the delay in its post-production works. The makers claimed that they did not want to compromise on its content and qualitity, as the stakes are very high on the film.

Shraddha Kapoor has also completed the shooting Chhichhore, which was set to be her next release after Saaho. This Bollywood movie was slated to hit the screens on August 30, two weeks after the release of Saaho. Since the latter was moved to the same date, the former faced a big threat as it clashed with it at the box office.

The distributors of Chhichhore, who were scared of suffering losses due to its clash with Saaho, reportedly requested its producers to delay its release by a week. Shraddha Kapoor would also have had tough time in promoting both the movies. Realising the issues, the makers have now reportedly postponed its release to September 7.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy-drama film, which has been written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. The movie is about a group of friends from university, who go their own separate ways after progressing into middle-age life. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles, while Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan and Tahir Raj Bhasin appear in supporting roles.