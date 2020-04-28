No actor would ever say 'no' to working with Prabhas. But Prabhas has all the rights to reject an offer if he doesn't like. The reason could be the co-star, remuneration, script to name a few.

But why would he say 'no' to a heroine is something that his fans want to know. And that too, to a heroine like Samantha? Let us reveal the reason behind this. Well, from Trisha to Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal to Nayanthara, Tamannaah to Pooja Hegde, Prabhas had worked with all popular actresses.

Is height difference the reason?

It is only Samantha, with whom he has never worked till date, and also, he isn't sure that he will ever get to share screen space and romance her onscreen. In one of the recent interactions, as per a leading daily, the actor said that the height difference is the only issue which has been stopping him from working with her.

Prabhas is 1.83 m tall and Samantha is 1.58 m tall in height. Fans of both the actors are really surprised with the difference in height and have lost the hopes of seeing them together.

There have been rumours that Samantha was one of the choices for the role of the leading lady in Saaho. But Shradhha Kapoor stole the show. Until and unless the duo decides to work with each other, their collaboration won't happen.

Now Prabhas's next has Pooja Hegde as his ladylove. This film is said to be titled Radhe Shyam and is set back in the '70s. Also, Bhagyashree will be seen playing mother to Prabhas in this film. The film is likely to release later this year if things go as per the plans.

On the other hand, Samantha has a Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer and an Ashwin Saravanan directorial in her kitty. Both of these films will be made in Tamil. It is said she will be playing the titular role in the biopic of Bangalore Nagarathhamma and star in the remake of Kannada film Dia as well.