It was a day of national euphoria when several reports claimed that Prabhas had been approached for Mission Impossible. There were strong reports of Prabhas having bagged an important role in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7. Prabhas' fan club and followers went gaga on social media and no wonder the actor started trending big time. However, soon, the director, Christopher McQuarrie came out with a clarification.

A netizen asked Christopher, "@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?" And soon the director responded. He said, "While he's a very talented man, we've never met. Welcome to the internet." The seventh installment of Tom Cruise's magnum opus as Ethan Hunt was supposed to release in 2021 but shooting was delayed owing to the pandemic. A few months back, a video of Tom Cruise lashing out at team for not following safety protocols had gone viral.

On the other hand, Prabhas has his kitty full with the biggest releases in the pipeline. He will be seen in Adipurush along with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film is an adaptation of Ramayana and scheduled to release next year. Apart from that, Prabhas is busy shooting for Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan. He will also be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Prabhas' last release Saaho was a box-office dud.

On being asked about whether he holds a dream of working in Hollywood, Prabhas had said he doesn't know that for sure. "I don't know really. I love Baahubali for that, a lot of places that I couldn't go to, Baahubali took me there. Baahubali gave me a lot of success, and now I don't know what is next. The film went to Japan and people were touching Rana (Daggubati) and Rajamouli and crying. Never in my life I thought that would be possible for an Indian film. People recognise me in so many different parts of the country and other countries, it was not expected," Prabhas told Indian Express.