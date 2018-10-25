Baahubali actor Prabhas is likely to get hitched in 2019. He wants to complete the shooting of director Sujeeth's action thriller Saaho and release it in the cinema halls before his wedding.

The news about the marriage of Prabhas, who celebrated his 39th birthday on October 23, has been doing rounds for quite some time now. A lot has been written and spoken about his linkups with his co-star and his wedding with them. But none of the reports turned out to be true. The latest we hear is that he may enter the wedlock in 2019 as his family is now pushing him for it.

Prabhas wanted to tie the knot with a girl after Baahubali 2, but he delayed it for Saaho. "He wanted to settle after Baahubali was completed and even informed his family, but then Saaho happened. He has had to put in a lot of effort and time in the film, so once again he postponed his marriage plans and will now think about it after Saaho is completed," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Sources in the family claim that Prabhas' mother badly wants him to "settle down". Hence, it may happen in 2019, once he has completed the film Saaho. "He just needs to inform us and we will search for a suitable girl within a short time," his uncle told Deccan Chronicle.

However, Saaho is a mega-budget film simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. Its makers released its making video, the first in unique series titled Shape of Saaho on Prabhas' 39th birthday. The video not only reveals Prabhas' uber-stylish look but also gives a preview of the Abu Dhabi schedule, where the Saaho team shot for one of industry's most expensive stunt scene.

The making video of Saaho has become a big hit with Prabhas' fans with its digital views count crossing 10 million in 24 hours. The Shape of Saaho has doubled their curiosity and expectations from the film. Many of them have been requesting for more promos from the movie, which is expected to hit the screens in Summer 2019.