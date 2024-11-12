Prabhas has been making headlines for multiple reasons in recent times. The actor is super busy with back-to-back projects and is keeping his fans entertained with updates as well.

In a recent interview, the pan-India star actor Prabhas shared his love for a particular song of Pawan Kalyan. Known for his appreciation of good music, Prabhas revealed that he is a big fan of the song "Chalore Chalore Chal" from Pawan Kalyan's hit movie Jalsa. The song written by the legendary lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastri deeply resonates with Prabhas. He said that he often discusses this song at gatherings with his friends.

Prabhas expressed how the lyrics of the song are thought-provoking, especially lines like "We can grow like rams, we can overcome demons, we forget our face by wearing various masks." According to Prabhas, these lines are not only powerful but also have a deep meaning that leaves a lasting impact.

Sirivennela Sitarama Sastri, who has written many famous songs including several for Prabhas's films is highly respected in the Telugu film industry. Prabhas also mentioned that songs play a crucial role in cinema and that great music can elevate the emotional experience of a movie.

Even though Prabhas has worked in blockbuster films with chart-topping music, his admiration for this particular song from Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa shows his genuine appreciation for meaningful lyrics. Fans of both Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas have started praising the actor for his comments creating excitement among the Power Star's supporters. This revelation has brought together fans of both stars, celebrating their shared love for a memorable song.

On the work front, Prabhas recently scored a smashing hit at the box office with director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Moving forward, he is set to make a stellar appearance in the action drama Salaar 2 directed by Prashanth Neel and in the romantic horror comedy film The Raja Saab directed by Maruthi, which will be released on April 10, 2025.