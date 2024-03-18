Director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is once again facing uncertainty over its release date. Scheduled to hit the screens on May 9, the makers are reportedly in a dilemma as it clashes with the Andhra and Telangana elections. Fans are already in distress as there are reports of the team considering a change in the release date. The sci-fi stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, make it notable for its star-studded ensemble. The film was previously titled Project K but was later changed to Kalki 2898 AD. Given the film's science fiction genre, expectations are that the film will explore futuristic themes, possibly blending elements of advanced technology, human evolution, or alternative realities. Made with a budget of 500 Cr, Kalki 2898 AD is Vyjayanthi Movies' landmark 50th film. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu to cater for the pan-India audience.

The director has earlier already revealed that Deepika's character will be the surprise element in the film and she will play a role that no female lead has played before on the big screen. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film will be similar to Ashwatthama from Mahabharata while Prabhas will play a superhero.

Kalki is the tenth and final avatar of the lord Vishnu, prophesied to end the current Kali Yuga (the age of darkness and destruction) and restore dharma (cosmic order and righteousness) in a new era. The year 2898 AD in the title hints at a narrative set far in the future, possibly incorporating themes of prophecy, rebirth, and cosmic justice, aligning with the traditional attributes of Kalki.

Interestingly, at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag Ashwin revealed the Mahabharata connection to the film. He revealed that the film starts with the Mahabharata and ends in 2898 AD, spanning 6000 years. The creators aimed to imagine and craft different worlds throughout this extensive timeline, focusing on maintaining an Indian identity. The detailed timeline reveals that the narrative stretches back to 3102 BC, the era believed to mark the departure of Krishna, considered the last avatar.

He also added that this film involved constructing numerous sets, designs, and vehicles, which required a significant amount of ideation, conceptualization, prototyping, and ageing processes. The director has developed high-end technology and futuristic vehicles with the help of Mahindra Research Valley for the film.