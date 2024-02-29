Amitabh Bachchan was out of Mumbai to meet filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma at his office. Known as RGV's den, the director also posted a picture of BigB sitting in his chair. He wrote, "SARKAR @SrBachchan in MY SEAT at RGV DEN (sic)." RGV and Bachchan Sr's collaboration goes way back.

Their projects together have spanned various genres and themes, showcasing Amitabh Bachchan's versatility as an actor under the distinctive direction of Ram Gopal Varma. Known for its intense storytelling, memorable dialogues, and the powerful presence of Bachchan, the Sarkar series is praised for its raw and realistic look at the intertwining worlds of crime and politics.

Drawing its inspiration from the Godfather series, the plot revolves around the life of Subhash Nagre, a powerful and influential man in Maharashtra's political landscape, affectionately known as Sarkar by his followers.

SARKAR ⁦@SrBachchan⁩ in MY SEAT at RGV DEN pic.twitter.com/WxUoMIqJuc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2024

The Big B-RGV era began in 2005 when they teamed up for Sarkar, a political crime thriller inspired by The Godfather. The film was a runaway hit winning accolades for its intense making. Another notable film is Nishabd, where a 60-year-old photographer falls in love with his daughter's teenage friend. The film was noted for its bold theme and Bachchan's daring choice of role, differing from typical Bollywood narratives.

Though Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, a remake of the classic cult Sholay was RGV's most ambitious project, it tanked at the box office. The sequel of Sarkar in 2008 received better accolades and was praised for its engaging storytelling. However, Sarkar 3 received mixed reviews and was not as successful as the first two films in the series.

Me and Dasari Kiran Kumar VYOOHAM ing with SARKAR Amitabh Bachchan at RGV DEN ??? pic.twitter.com/jnboZKlhHc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2024

RGV and Bachchan's combination is known for their bold approach to exploring varied and complex themes. Although not every film they've worked on together achieved success, their collaboration is distinguished by its broad ambition and the exceptional performances it has yielded.

Currently, Sr Bachchan has two important films in his kitty. Kalki 2898 AD, is a sci-fi action thriller directed by Nag Ashwin. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual has an interesting star cast comprising Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 A.D., the dystopian adventure features a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces. Then there is Vettaiyan alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. The film is rumoured to be an action-packed entertainer inspired by a true story, featuring Rajini as a Muslim police officer.