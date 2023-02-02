Prabhas' Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is the latest talk of the town. As per trade buzz, the team is planning to release the film in two parts similar to Baahubali. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a sci-fi thriller with high-octane action sequences.

According to sources, the first part will establish the alternate universe while the drama will unfold only in the second part. However, a section of the media is also contradicting the report, they claim the film will be released in one part and depending on the success a sequel will be churned out.

Made with a budget of 500 Cr, Project K is Vyjayanthi Movies' landmark 50th film. The director has developed high-end technology and futuristic vehicles with the help of Mahindra Research Valley for the film.

Interestingly, the director has already revealed that Deepika's character will be the surprise element in the film and she will play a role that no female lead has played before on the big screen.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film will be similar to Ashwatthama from Mahabharata while Prabhas will play a superhero. The film is likely to hit screens in April 2024.

Interestingly, Prabhas has two big-budget flicks lineup for this year. Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and Adipurush helmed by Om Raut. Salaar is a thrilling gangster drama and Prabhas is expected to appear in a rugged avatar alongside Prithviraj, Shruthi Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Adipurush is inspired by Ramayan with Prabhas as Ram while Saif Ali Khan will be the antagonist Raavan. Kirti Sanon will be Sita, Sunny Singh will be Ram's beloved brother Lakshman and Devdutta Nage will play Hanuman.