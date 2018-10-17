Baahubali actor Prabhas will celebrate his 39th birthday on October 23 and his fans are eagerly waiting for a special treat from him. The makers of Saaho reportedly have some surprises for them.

Saaho has been in the making for more than a year. The film unit had released the first look of Prabhas from the film on his 38th birthday. But the team has heavily guarded all the details of the movie and has not officially released anything related to the movie. Now all his fans are hoping the most exciting thing will be revealed on this birthday.

It is reported that the unit of Saaho is planning to release a making video of the chase scenes on Prabhas' birthday. These scenes were canned in Dubai and the makers hope that they will thrill his fans. It is also rumoured that the makers will also reveal the release date of the film. They are expected to make an official announcement about it by the end of this week.

Saaho is an extravagant action adventurous thriller movie. The film unit wrapped up a massive schedule in Dubai a couple of months ago. An action sequence was shot extensively near Burj Khalifa during this schedule and the makers have shelled out Rs 25 crore for this scene, which is said to be featured in an exceptionally long time in the screenplay of the film.

Prabhas is playing a cop which is a grey-shaded fictitious role that will keep the audience guessing until the end. The Baahubali actor will foray into Bollywood this film, while B-Town girl Shraddha Kapoor makes her debut in Tollywood with it. He has gone under rigorous training for the movie. The film would feature some underwater sequences and he had to learn scuba diving for this scene.