For a while now fans have linked and secretly hoped for Baahubali stars, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's union. Rumour mills have often been abuzz with the duo's relationship rumours. While both, Prabhas and Anushka have expressed their fondness for one another, neither of them have confirmed an affair or a relationship.

Prabhas - Anushka's wedding pics

Amid all this, fans have now come up with AI generated wedding pictures of Prabhas and Anushka. In the wedding pictures, the two seem like a match made in heaven. As soon as the pictures took over the internet, social media went into a tizzy. Many couldn't stop themselves from hoping this virtual union turns into a real one.

When Anushka opened up about Prabhas

"I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 a.m friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved," Anushka said in an interview.

After being linked with Anushka Shetty, Prabhas was linked to his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. Such strong were the rumours that Kriti herself had to clarify that there's nothing between the two of them. Prabhas is one of the most loved celebs across all movies.