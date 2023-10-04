A disturbing video of Prabhas being slapped by an excited fan has taken over the internet. In the video, that has gone viral, an excited woman is seen jumping and shaking as someone with her clicks her picture with the Baahubali star. While Prabhas obliges the fan with a selfie, the girl jumps in excitement and ends up slapping Prabhas.

Accidental or intentional?

While many have reasoned that she just wanted to touch his cheeks and it happened in excitement, another section on social media is livid. The video has again raised questions on celebrities and breaching their privacy. We have seen similar instances with Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani and more celebs recently.

Prabhas got slapped by his Fan (in a fun way)



Now Reverse the Gender , Imagine the Outrage pic.twitter.com/7bqQuS6MdJ — Randomsena (@randomsena) October 1, 2023

Reactions

"That's assault! I'm surprised she got away with it," wrote one user. "Prabhas got slapped by his Fan (in a fun way) Now Reverse the Gender, Imagine the Outrage," another user asked. "that's outrageous," a social media user commented. "He could have got her arrested for this," one more social media user wrote.

Ther were many who came out in support of the girl as well. "If u call that a slap,take care bro..not eveything is bad as u see..that was a gesture..dont find politics and casteism in everything..u r doing a good job but dont overdo it," was one of the comments.

The incident comes amid the massive clash of Salaar with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on December 22, 2023. Prabhas' film's date has been confirmed in December after several delays and postponements. Now, how will this impact the box office numbers, remains to be seen.