Rumoured love-birds Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are said to be leaving for Japan soon, but it is not a personal trip. It is said to be a professional tour and they will be promoting their movies in the country.

Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati has explored some of the international market, which Tollywood never dreamt of. Japan is one of those foreign markets. Baahubali 2 has reportedly collected around Rs 15 crore gross at the Japanese box office. The chemistry between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty is said to be the reason for its success.

Now, the buzz on social media is that the makers of Mirchi and Darling have planned to dub and release them in Japan in a bid to cash in on the popularity of the Baahubali couple. The distributors felt it would be nice to get Prabhas and Anushka Shetty on board for the promotional activity. Hence, they are said to have planned to send them to Japan. An official confirmation about the same is likely to be made soon.

Another buzz claims it is a baseless rumour and Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, who is fondly known as sweety are not going to Japan. Her fan, @sweetyholic__ tweeted, "This seems to be a rumour guys. I just got clarification from Japan friend that there is no news like that. If it's true they will give us prior info and pupsu is busy with his shoot. Hopefully someday they visit Japan #prabhas #Anushkashetty"

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have starred together in movies like Billa (2009), Mirchi (2013), Baahubali 2: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). They are one of the most popular on-screen couples down south. It was rumoured that the two were dating each other and they would tie the knot soon. But the couple slammed the speculations about their marriage, saying they are just friends.