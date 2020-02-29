Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's project has been making headlines for various reasons in the recent few days. The film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, who have made a national award winning film Mahanati.

News that Prabhas will be teaming up with Ashwin has been kept under the wraps until the last minute. And when it was revealed by the makers officially, fans of Prabhas just couldn't keep calm. Fans of the director and the actor as well, are waiting to know what kind of script Ashwin has written for Prabhas, especially after a film like Mahanati.

Sources have revealed that this film is going to have a science-fiction theme and will mostly have the 'time machine' concept taking the centre stage. Till now, Prabhas has never done any of such films and playing a role in the sci-fi will be the first time for him. Sources say that he might likely play a scientist. Nag Ashwin has worked on this script for more than a year and is super confident that the he will make Prabhas fans proud. Finally, looks like even Prabhas wants to do something different from routine.

Earlier, Balakrishna had made Aditya 369, which is also based on the time machine concept. Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar also made a film called 24 and that is also about time travel only.

Nag Ashwin took to his Twitter profile to reveal that the shoot of the film will go on floors in the end of the years, and probably release in second half of 2021. Also, he wrote that all he has to say is nothing but a big thanks to Prabhas and Vyjayanthi Movies.

#PrabhasNagAshwin is one of such combinations for which many are waiting to know more and more. As the film deals with loads of visual effects, Nag Ashwin not only wants foreign cinematographer and VFX chiefs, but also wants to get the majority of the film's visual effects work done in Canada and USA.