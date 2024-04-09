Renowned political analyst and economist Parakala Prabhakar has voiced concerns over potential implications if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were to secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, suggesting a significant transformation in India's landscape.
Prabhakar warned of a scenario akin to the Ladakh-Manipur situation extending nationwide if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were to return to power.
The Congress shared a video featuring Parakala Prabhakar, husband of BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where he expressed apprehensions about the prospect of Modi's re-election in 2024. Prabhakar cautioned against expecting another election cycle under such circumstances, implying a fundamental shift in India's political landscape.
Asserting potential constitutional and territorial alterations under a Modi-led government, Prabhakar remarked that India's identity might undergo profound change. Citing inflammatory statements from BJP leaders and Modi himself, he warned of hate speeches escalate to the Red Fort in Delhi, suggesting a departure from subtlety.
Drawing parallels with the ethnic tensions in Manipur, Prabhakar suggested that such unrest could become widespread under a renewed BJP governance. Additionally, he denounced the electoral bond scandal as not just India's but the world's largest corruption scandal, indicating a significant rift between the BJP and the Indian populace.
Here are some takeaway quotes from Prabhakar Parakala:
-- If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back to power after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'India's map will change'.
-- In the event Modi is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, "a situation like Ladakh-Manipur will arise in the entire country."
-- If PM Modi becomes PM again in 2024, India will never witness another election process. "Ek aur chunav ki ummed mat kijiye," Prabhakar was heard replying to the interviewer. "Agar ye sarkar aayi to uske baad chunav hoga hi nahin (If this government returns, then India will never see elections again)," Prabhakar said.
-- The constitution and map will change if PM Modi and his cabinet returns to power. "Aap isko pehechan bhi nahin sakenge (You would not be able to recognise this [India])", Prabhakar said.
-- Statements like 'isko Pakistan jaane ka hai, jane do' (If they want to go to Pakistan, let them), will now rise from Red Fort in Delhi.
-- The hate speeches will be 'Khula Khel', he said.
-- The unrest that gripped Manipur due to the ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities will be the norm across India, if PM Modi returns to power.
-- "After electoral bond corruption became public, now the fight is not between two alliances but between the BJP and the people of India."