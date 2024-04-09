Renowned political analyst and economist Parakala Prabhakar has voiced concerns over potential implications if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were to secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, suggesting a significant transformation in India's landscape.

Prabhakar warned of a scenario akin to the Ladakh-Manipur situation extending nationwide if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were to return to power.

The Congress shared a video featuring Parakala Prabhakar, husband of BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where he expressed apprehensions about the prospect of Modi's re-election in 2024. Prabhakar cautioned against expecting another election cycle under such circumstances, implying a fundamental shift in India's political landscape.

Asserting potential constitutional and territorial alterations under a Modi-led government, Prabhakar remarked that India's identity might undergo profound change. Citing inflammatory statements from BJP leaders and Modi himself, he warned of hate speeches escalate to the Red Fort in Delhi, suggesting a departure from subtlety.

Drawing parallels with the ethnic tensions in Manipur, Prabhakar suggested that such unrest could become widespread under a renewed BJP governance. Additionally, he denounced the electoral bond scandal as not just India's but the world's largest corruption scandal, indicating a significant rift between the BJP and the Indian populace.

Here are some takeaway quotes from Prabhakar Parakala: