A fire broke out in the rear power car of a train at the New Delhi Railway Station on Friday (September 6) afternoon. Railway officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Fire tenders rushed to the railway station after the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at platform no 8 caught fire at 1:40 pm, Northern railway official said.

Evacuation of the train and people in the platform was initiated followed by the burning power car being detached from the rest of the train for ensuring public safety.

Reports claim 12 fire engines were dispatched to douse the fire, which is believed to be under control. News agency PTI reported that the fire has been extinguished.