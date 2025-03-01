BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday urged legislators of the party to rise above the lure of political positions, stressing that posts are temporary, but public trust is permanent.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day training camp of newly elected BJP MLAs of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the holy town of Katra, Nadda emphasised that development and deep public engagement must be the top priorities for the legislators.

Drawing from his own experience as an MLA and Leader of the Opposition, he stressed that "posts are transient, but the trust of the people is enduring."

Nadda advised the MLAs to stay actively connected with their constituents through various platforms, such as Krishi Vigyan Kendras, meetings with ASHA workers, and parent- teacher interactions in government schools.

He called upon the MLAs to regularly visit villages, listen to public grievances, and ensure effective resolution through direct coordination with concerned departments. Special emphasis was placed on outreach to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, encouraging MLAs to listen patiently to their concerns and work for inclusive development.

Two Village Visits Every Week

Nadda further advised the legislators to visit at least two villages in their respective constituencies every week. During these visits, MLAs should sit among the villagers, hear their issues, and immediately contact relevant officials to address pressing matters. "The more you stay among the people, the stronger their trust in you will become," Nadda asserted, adding that lack of public contact is often the biggest reason behind electoral defeats.

During his one-hour-long address, Nadda's primary focus remained on strengthening the bond between MLAs and the public. He reminded the legislators that the faith the people of the Jammu division have placed in BJP MLAs must not be broken at any cost. The session also saw some MLAs raise queries, to which Nadda responded with practical suggestions.

Public Outreach Key to Winning Trust

Nadda stressed that while meeting people at home is important, meeting them in their villages has a far greater impact. "At home, you can meet at most 100 people a day, but when you visit villages, every voter feels that their representative truly cares for them," he said, adding that such proactive outreach guarantees long-term public confidence, ensuring electoral success in the future.

Nadda offers prayers at the Vaishno Devi Shrine

Earlier, Nadda visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. Upon their arrival at Katra, the base camp of the Shrine, the dignitaries were received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The CEO briefed the Union Ministers about the various initiatives undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, including the upcoming Medical College being set up at Kakryal. The CEO highlighted the Board's efforts to upgrade and expand the existing infrastructure with the aim of providing enhanced facilities and services to the ever-increasing number of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.