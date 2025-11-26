Posters announcing the construction of a 'Babri Masjid' have surfaced across West Bengal's Murshidabad district, days after Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir claimed that a foundation stone would be laid on December 6 in Beldanga. The development has sparked intense political reactions.

The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of MLA Humayun Kabir.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP's West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya condemned the move and alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is pushing the state towards instability.

"The entire country is watching how Mamata Banerjee has brought West Bengal to the brink of collapse. If anyone dares to suggest rebuilding the Babri Masjid in India, the nation will not stay silent. The whole country will rise against it," Bhattacharya claimed.

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin also criticised the announcement, stating, "Those who do not respect the authority of the High Court and still believe in living in the era of Babur should understand that such a mindset has come to an end. Those who continue thinking in that direction will receive a fitting response in due course."

Recently, Humayun Kabir had reiterated his plans and said several Muslim clerics and community leaders were expected to attend the ceremony.

"We will lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. The structure will take approximately three years to complete," he had told reporters.

His announcement immediately revived political and social tensions, given the historical and emotional significance attached to the Babri Masjid dispute.

However, the Trinamool Congress moved quickly to distance itself from Kabir's public declaration. Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh clarified that Kabir's statements were made in a personal capacity and not endorsed by the party.

"His speeches have nothing to do with the party. They are his personal views, and the party does not agree with them. He has crossed the line," Ghosh said.

The BJP escalated its criticism, linking the announcement to appeasement politics. Earlier, on November 22, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reacted sharply to Kabir's statement, especially since the proposed date coincides with the anniversary of the demolition of the original structure in Ayodhya.

Speaking to IANS, Maurya had said, "On the land of Bharat, if they believe a foreign invader like Babur — who broke the Ram temple and erected a structure — should be honoured, they are deeply mistaken."

"Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, by kar sevaks. Now, no such construction will be allowed on the soil of Bharat," he had added.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal also had criticised Kabir for using the name "Babri," calling it "an insult to national sentiment." He had accused Mamata Banerjee of allegedly encouraging the incident to strengthen what he alleged was her "jihadist vote bank."

The foundation-stone event in Beldanga is scheduled on the same day that Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are set to address a gathering in Kolkata marking the Babri Mosque demolition anniversary.

In a post on X, Bansal had written, "TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has announced plans to lay the foundation stone of a mosque named after the foreign invader Babur on December 6. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is preparing to revive the Babri narrative after keeping it politically dormant for decades."

(With inputs from IANS)