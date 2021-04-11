Telugu actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan isolates himself after his close staff and security guards test positive for COVID-19. The actor has released an official note to the media and his followers on the same.

It has been reported that most of the closer circles from Pawan Kalyan's personal staff were tested and the results turned out to be positive for COVID. It has to be noted that Pawan Kalyan had to attend a couple of political meetings after which he was also spotted at the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab - his movie which was released recently.

In this frame of context, it is apparent that he has come in contact with his closest associates and securitymen during these times. As they have tested positive, to avoid any further contamination, the actor decided to isolate himself as a precautionary measure.

Official statement of Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party

The official note was shared via his party - Janasena's handle. The note states: "As most of Pawan Kalyan's management and security staff has tested positive to the virus, Janasena Chief isolates himself to avoid further trouble".

"In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan would be working from his isolated place, and attend video conferences. He is to address Janasena's party issues via video or telephonic conferences", the note summarizes.

Vakeel Saab box office collections

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab hit the screens on Friday, 9th April and is shattering records at the box office. With extraordinary openings, the Pink-remake has now become the talk of the town.

Pawan Kalyan plays an advocate in Vakeel Saab. Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla are seen in other important roles.