Pawan Kalyan is termed as the top hero of the movie industry, with a huge fan base from both the Telugu states. After his political entry, Pawan Kalyan had taken a small break from the movies. As the star has acted in Vakeel Saab after almost three years, the fans go bonkers over, to watch the power star on the big screens today.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh state government denied the permission citing that the prices of Vakeel Saab tickets as the reason, despite the normal prices at the theaters. Furious over the last-minute decision by the government, some fans have charged on the theaters, which was soon resolved with the help of locals and other fans.

Keeping the cancellations aside, Vakeel Saab had gained huge positivity and the early reports suggest that the Pawan Kalyan starrer is a huge hit. With the power of the word of mouth, Vakeel Saab's afternoon bookings and upcoming show bookings also stay hiked.

Eye-feast for Pawan Kalyan's fans at Vakeel Saab theaters

Vakeel Saab marks the comeback movie for the politician-turned-actor, this movie has been considered the most hitting one. As the movie stays true to its content along with all the elements to satisfy Pawan Kalyan's fans, the fans seem to be enjoying the success.

Director Venu Sri Ram and musician S Thaman are being lauded for their respective works. It is being talked about that the vintage avatar of Pawan Kalyan from the movie is a bigger hit.

Pawan Kalyan plays the advocate, while Shruti Haasan is seen as the love of his life. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and others play important roles in the courtroom drama.

However, the fans term his appearance as "euphoric", while the first day collections of Vakeel Saab seem to shatter many records of the Telugu movie industry.

Pawan Kalyan upcoming movies:

Pawan Kalyan is all set to appear in a periodic drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is helmed by Krish. He is also to act alongside Rana Daggubati in the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Another couple of movie ventures with directors Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy are to get pipelined soon as well.

Vakeel Saab mania on Twitter:

USA California lo...Show pause cheyinchi Harathilu ivvadam....



Only PSPK has such crazy fan following....absolute crazy ????? #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/cCQz1JKy51 — SADDY (@king_sadashiva) April 9, 2021

Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan ? — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) April 9, 2021

Jai Powerstar c u at the theaters today...#vakeelsaab pic.twitter.com/EqBuoun7QX — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 8, 2021

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's #VakeelSaab is a Blockbuster!!!! Extraordinary word-of-mouth from the early shows across the globe.?????? #VakeelSaabManiaAllOver pic.twitter.com/8UcMiygFKq — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 8, 2021

#vakeelSaab Repu ekkada chudalo ardham kavatam ledu... Want to Watch the earliest show in India... where ? Plz help me friends... #Vakeelsab #VakeelSaabFromTommorow pic.twitter.com/z3nprnWQlU — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) April 8, 2021