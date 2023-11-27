Vijay Sethupathi manages to crave a niche for himself even in a cameo. The actor became a pan-India star after his enthralling performance as a dreadful gangster in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. However, the Vikram star has announced a hiatus from playing villain roles now. During an interaction at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Sethupathi cited emotional pressure as the key reason for his decision.

He further stated that the lead actors would personally reach out to persuade him to take up the role which puts an emotional pressure on him. "They try to put an emotional pressure on me, which I don't want to face. I am not feeling bad, but still, there are restrictions when I play a villain. He also added that many times his scenes were edited out to give a boost to the hero. "There are many pressures and restrictions. They try to stop the character from dominating the hero. I think I will take a break and instead focus on playing the protagonist and character roles." The statement comes after reports of Nayantara being miffed with the Jawaan director for chopping her scene in the film.

According to industry buzz, Sethupathi was shocked after seeing Jawan's final cut as there was a huge difference between what was shot and what was shown. However, he decided not to speak about it as he loved working with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. For him, the experience of working in Jawaan was all worth it for SRK. Sethupathi's next Bollywood release would be Merry Christmas starring opposite Katrina Kaif and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film's release date was pushed from December 15th to January 12th to avoid a clash with Dunki and Salaar-Part One.