A public warning was issued by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP on Friday to people who post false content against BJP leaders at the Centre and State level on social media or content that is defamatory towards leaders of the BJP.

Criminal action will be initiated against those who post such "false, objectionable and defamatory" news or videos on their social media accounts. Their employers will also be informed by senior BJP leaders as in order to identify such social media accounts, a monitoring mechanism has been made.

Case registered against TDP worker

A case was registered against a TDP worker by Andhra Pradesh CID for content posted on a couple of unofficial TDP pages on Facebook. According to the post, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao was closely related to Brother Anil Kumar, who is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's brother-in-law.

Similar comments were recently made by TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary when he said that phones of members of the state judiciary, activists and lawyers were being tapped illegally by the YSRCP government. He clearly stated that this is an attack on democracy and even the judiciary is under attack.

The Prime Minister was approached by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu about the allegations regarding phone-tapping. In order to prevent such actions taken by the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, immediate and stern action needs to be initiated.

The YSRCP has been criticized by the state BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party for anti-Hindu actions like religious conversions and attempted sale of TTD lands.

BJP state General Secretary J Shyam Kishore said that the move initiated against fake or false news on social media is a response to the recent allegations against G V L Narasimha Rao as this spoils the party's image.

Cases have been booked by the Andhra Pradesh CID against several TDP supporters for sharing allegedly false content that was against the YSRCP leaders or the state government.

BJP state president wrote regarding a newspaper piece written recently that, "There is a public perception that you work as an advisor to the TDP, and work in their support. But is it suitable to shamelessly, publicly interfere in our internal matters while hiding behind your publication."