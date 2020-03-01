It has been more than three months since Hyderabad and the whole nation was rocked with the Disha rape case that happened in the outskirts of the city. Post the incident, Government of Telangana has promised the utmost and best safety for women, thanks to IT Minsiter KTR.

And finally, months after incident, actions have been taken to welcome some changes in the outskirts of the city. Disha's body was found burnt near one of the underpasses near Tondupally, Shamshabad in Hyderabad. Much before entering the city of Hyderabad, there are many of such underpasses which have become a frightening place for many women who travel via that route on a daily basis.

Officials have lighten up all the 165 underpasses beneath ORR and they will be start operating from March 3.

Sharing some details, Arvind Kumar, an IAS Officer and Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Telangana took to his Twitter profile to post the update and wrote that this has been done as per the instructions given by Kalvakuntla Taraka Ramarao. "As per instructions of minister @KTRTRS to ensure elimination of dark spots, lighting of all 165 underpasses underneath ORR, used as vehicular / pedestrian crossing, is completed & operational from March 3rd evening onwards. It's a mix of solar standalone & conventional LED," he posted. (sic)

This is definitely a happy and promising change to ensure the safety of women. Netizens have appreciated the officials and the Minister for taking the initiative and fulfilling their promise. However, many people have complaints on many other things that are not been taken care of within the city.