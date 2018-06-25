European champions Portugal take on Iran in their final Group B tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 on Monday, June 25, at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Group B match between Portugal and Iran will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What is in store for Portugal and Iran?

With a spot in the Round of 16 up for the grabs, both teams are expected to go full throttle in Saransk later today. While a draw will be enough for Portugal to make the progress, Iran will have to punch above their weight as they face a do-or-die situation.

Iran can also go through to the knockout stage with a draw, provided Morocco stun former champions Spain in Kaliningrad. Both the Group B matches will run simultaneously, adding spice to the matchday.

Portugal have been heavily reliant on Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. The captain has scored all four goals for the team — a hat-trick against Spain and the only goal in their win over Morocco.

While Fernando Santos will be elated with Ronaldo's performance, he would be hoping the others in the team step up. While Ronaldo's hunger and quality is undoubtedly a cut above the rest, the Selecao das Quinas need others to join the bandwagon if they go deep into the tournament.

The onus will be on the likes of Goncalo Guedes and Bernardo Silva to contribute, given the way Iran have defended in their last two outings.

Carlos Queiroz side benefited from an own goal against Morocco in their tournament opener and came up with an excellent defensive show that saw them concede only one goal against Spain.

Queiroz, the former Portugal coach and Manchester United assistant, will know a thing or two about his former ward, Ronaldo. Given the star forward's form, the Portugal tactician needs to use all his experience to help Team Melli test the favourites.

Global TV guide and live stream information