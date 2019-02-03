In a bid to provide consolidated data of government-run aided and non-aided schools, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has prepared a website of 15,441 institutions.

"The portal -- www.sametham.kite.kerala.gov.in would be officially launched on February 20," said KITE top official K. Anvar Sadat on Sunday.

"The portal comprises the basic details of the school in addition to physical infrastructure, students, teachers and non-teaching staff, and other vital information," Sadat said. "The school page would also be available on 'School Wiki' (a customised version of Wikipedia for schools)," he added.

According to Sadat, the schools have been categorised into five types -- Primary, Upper Primary, High School, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary -- in the portal.

"As many as 23 basic details and 51 physical infrastructure details of each school are available on the portal. It doesn't mandate any specific log-in, instead anyone can view the details of schools by giving either the school code or location name in the 'Search' box," he said.

"This facility can be highly useful not only for schools, parents-teachers associations (PTAs) and parents, but also for the elected representatives, officers of education department and researchers who need not contact any particular office to get the data," he added.